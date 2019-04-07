Football: Vardy double gives Leicester comfortable 4-1 win at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England (REUTERS) - A brace from striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a commanding 4-1 victory over basement side Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (April 6).

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a long-range strike that came from a Leicester corner in the 24th minute. The Belgian midfielder latched on to Christopher Schindler's poor clearance to curl home a well-placed shot from 20 yards out.

Vardy doubled their lead three minutes after the break when he got on the end of a sublime cross from right back Ricardo Pereira that beat both the defenders, although there was a hint of offside when the striker made his run.

Huddersfield halved the lead four minutes later when midfielder Aaron Mooy converted a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu brought down Karlan Grant inside the box. The Australian sent goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way to make it 2-1.

However, James Maddison restored Leicester's two-goal advantage with a freekick in the 79th minute.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer misjudged the trajectory and took a step to his right before realising too late that the shot was headed to his left.

Vardy then sealed victory with a penalty five minutes later when Terence Kongolo fouled him after he had rounded the goalkeeper.

It was his 104th goal for Leicester, going past former England striker Gary Lineker's haul for the club.

The result moved Brendan Rodgers's side to seventh in the standings with 47 points after 33 games, ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.