Football: Valencia roar back in second half to thrash Lille

VALENCIA (REUTERS) - Valencia breathed life into their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League with a stunning second-half turnaround to beat Lille 4-1 at home on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen gave the French side a deserved lead in the 25th minute, but Valencia drew level in the 65th minute with an ice-cool 'Panenka' penalty from captain Dani Parejo.

The home side went ahead in the 82nd with an own goal from Lille defender Adama Soumaoro, who diverted Jose Gaya's low cross into the net.

French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia stretched Valencia's lead two minutes later with an outstanding long distance strike, and substitute Ferran Torres rounded off the win with a coolly taken finish in the 90th.

The victory puts the Spaniards third in Group H on seven points, level on points with leaders Ajax Amsterdam and second-placed Chelsea who played out a thrilling 4-4 draw. Lille are bottom with one.