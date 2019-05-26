Football: Valencia knock Barcelona off Copa del Rey throne

Valencia's Spanish defender Jose Luis Gaya Pena (right) challenges Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Malcom during the 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final football match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevil
Valencia's Spanish defender Jose Luis Gaya Pena (right) challenges Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Malcom during the 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final football match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on May 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
48 min ago

SEVILLA (REUTERS) - Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday (May 25), ending the Spanish champions' four-year winning streak in the competition and denying them a domestic double.

Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno struck first-half goals to give Marcelino's dominant Valencia control of the final in Seville's sweltering Benito Villamarin stadium.

Record 30-times Cup winners Barcelona struggled without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele but Lionel Messi pulled the Catalans back into the game with a finish from close range.

Goncalo Guedes missed a gilt-edged chance in stoppage-time for Valencia but they held on to win their first major trophy since last lifting the Cup in 2008.

Topics: 

Branded Content