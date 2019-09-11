Football: Valencia axe manager Marcelino before key clashes at Barcelona and Chelsea

(THE GUARDIAN) - Valencia have sacked manager Marcelino, the Spanish La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday (Sept 11).

The 54-year-old Spaniard, who won the Copa del Rey and secured Champions League football for this season for the second year running, leaves after two campaigns at the helm.

"Valencia told Marcelino Garcia Toral on Wednesday that he is no longer first-team coach," a club statement said. "The club would like to thank him for his work and dedication during his time at our entity and wish him success for the future."

Valencia, owned by Singaporean tycoon Peter Lim, are 10th in La Liga on four points after three games. Their last match was a 2-0 home win over Mallorca on Sept 1 before the international break.

Valencia may have to prepare for their visit to Barcelona, who are also on four points, on Saturday without a manager, although Spanish sports daily AS reported that they are poised to name former Spain U-21 manager Albert Celades as replacement.

They then take on Chelsea in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.