Football: US star Alex Morgan expecting baby

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - United States women's soccer star Alex Morgan confirmed Wednesday (Oct 23) she was pregnant with a baby daughter due to be born in April next year.

Morgan, a key member of the US team which won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019, first confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine.

"We are so overjoyed to grow our family," Morgan told People.

"She's the best World Cup gift I could have asked for."

The 30-year-old Orlando Pride forward is married to Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco.

Morgan later posted a picture on Twitter of herself and Carrasco standing on a beach with a sign which reads "Baby girl April 2020".

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," Morgan wrote in a message accompanying the post.

"Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

Morgan's post did not include any details about her playing career plans.

The striker had recently said she planned to play through the 2023 World Cup.

Her daughter's birth next year falls just three months before the US women will attempt to recapture their Olympic title at the Tokyo games in July.