Football: US judge throws out rape suit against football star Ronaldo

Kathryn Mayorga had alleged she was assaulted by Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (above) in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.
 PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - A US district judge in Las Vegas has dismissed a rape lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, castigating the legal team behind the complaint.

Judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga of Nevada, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

In a 42-page ruling released on Friday (June 11), the judge accused Mayorga's attorneys of "abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process" and said that as a result, "Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case."

More On This Topic
Football: Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, Portugal star calls it 'fake news'
Football: Ronaldo insists sex was 'completely consensual'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top