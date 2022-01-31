Football: United say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim

Mason Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season. PHOTO: AFP
MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday (Jan 30).

The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.

The club earlier said in a statement to Reuters that they"do not condone violence of any kind".

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season.

The 20-year-old began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

