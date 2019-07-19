Football: United must hit the ground running in new season, demands Solskjaer

SINGAPORE - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to hit the ground running if they are to improve on their limp showing from last season.

The Norwegian was speaking at a press conference at the National Stadium on Friday (July 19) ahead of their clash with Italian side Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, and stated last season's failures as the reason for him stressing the importance of fitness in pre-season.

"The start of the season is important, and that's why we've worked the (players) hard," said Solskjaer.

"I don't think many of these players have had a pre-season like this in the last two or three years, because of (international competitions).

"In the first eight to 10 games, you don't win any (trophies), but you definitely can lose the chance to win things, so to us a good start in the first two months is vital."

The 46-year-old former United striker, who scored 126 goals in 366 games, added that he expects a tighter Premier League title race than last season.

Manchester City lifted the title with 98 points, just one ahead of runners-up Liverpool - whose tally was a record for a second-placed team - in what was largely a two-horse race.

Said Solskjaer: "The Premier League is a very competitive league and what those two teams did last season was exceptional.

"To get 97 and 98 points, I don't think that'll happen again.

"There are six teams here that want the Champions League places, but our aim is to focus on ourselves.

"We have to do better, improve, and... I'm sure we'll get closer to the top."

He also confirmed that Spain goalkeeper David de Gea and England defender Luke Shaw are in line to feature against Inter, having not featured so far in pre-season.

However, striker Romelu Lukaku - strongly linked to a move to Inter Milan, coincidentally - is still "not fit" to play, according to the manager.

Solskjaer added he had no updates on outgoing transfers, and when asked about potential signings, he also remained coy.

"Well, as I've said, we're working on one or two cases but my aim and objective when I'm here is to get ready for games and training sessions," he said.

He also hailed the reception the team received at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore where United are based - over 200 fans mobbed the team bus and cheered as the team arrived on Thursday night - and said he hoped the team will deliver a good performance.

"It was a fantastic reception," said Solskjaer.

"I was here in 2001 (as a player in an exhibition friendly) so I expected the fans to be outside the hotel and in the lobby.

"Always, when we travel to meet the fans, it's fantastic, so hopefully we can play a decent game tomorrow for them too."