Football: United late show rescues draw against Burnley

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning start as Manchester United's caretaker manager ended with a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley on Tuesday (Jan 29), but his side avoided defeat in spirited fashion with two late goals.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood had given Burnley a 2-0 lead before a late rally from United with a penalty from Paul Pogba in the 87th minute and a stoppage-time goal from Victor Lindelof saved their blushes.

Solskjaer had won his opening six Premier League games after replacing Jose Mourinho in December and the result means United missed out on a chance to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Burnley, who are now unbeaten in five and move up to 15th, went ahead in the 51st minute when Ashley Barnes blasted home after being put through by Jack Cork.

The Clarets doubled their lead in the 81st minute when Chris Wood headed in a cross from Ashley Westwood at the back post.

But United got a foothold when Jesse Lingard was pulled down by Jeff Hendrick and Pogba drove home the penalty.

In the second minute of stoppage time Burnley keeper Tom Heaton parried an Alexis Sanchez header but Lindelof reacted well to fire in the equaliser.