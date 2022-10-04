Football: Ukraine to join bid for 2030 World Cup, says report

GDANSK - Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.

The new partnership is due to be announced by Spain and Portugal football chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA's headquarters on Wednesday, the report added.

Reuters has contacted the sport's world governing body FIFA, which organises the World Cup, and UEFA for comment.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Reuters