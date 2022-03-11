Football: Uefa to probe PSG chiefs Al-Khelaifi, Leonardo after referee fracas

LAUSANNE (AFP, REUTERS) - Uefa opened a disciplinary investigation on Thursday (March 10) against Paris Saint-Germain, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo after their angry tirade in the referee's room following the club's Champions League exit at Real Madrid.

The procedure is based on the regulations of Uefa which concern "general principles of conduct" as well as "incorrect behaviour of players and officials", a spokesman told AFP.

PSG threw away a two-goal advantage on Wednesday to lose 3-2 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a stunning second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema saw the Qatari-owned club bowing out in the last 16.

Sources confirmed Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo marched downstairs from their box after the final whistle and that Leonardo was banging on the door of the referee's dressing room. The incident was recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

Their complaint is believed to have been around Benzema's first goal, when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not awarded a free kick, despite being pressured by the Real Madrid striker.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said in his post-match press conference it was a "clear foul" and left the players feeling a "great sense of injustice".

According to Madrid newspaper Marca, Al-Khelaifi even stormed into the wrong room and was left confronting Real Madrid's match delegate Megia Davila.

"He then had to be removed with difficulty and several people had to intervene," Marca added.

Tensions between Real Madrid and PSG have been growing, with Madrid expected to sign PSG's star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Mbappe has so far refused to extend his contract in Paris.