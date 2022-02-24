Football: Uefa should review organisation of Champions League final in St Petersburg

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - A group of European lawmakers on Thursday (Feb 24) asked Uefa to change the venue for the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg on May 28, and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions, they said in a letter.

The lawmakers also asked the European football's governing body to end Gazprom's sponsorship of the continent's elite competition.

This move comes after Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Thursday following Russian President Vladimir Putin's televised address that he had approved a "special military operation".

"We call on you to stop considering St Petersburg and other Russian cities as venues for international football competitions and to choose as a first and very urgent step an alternative venue for the Champions League final on May 28, 2022," the letter said.

"In addition, we appeal to you to convene a special meeting of the Uefa Executive Committee, to terminate cooperation with Gazprom as Uefa sponsor and to consider sanctions against individual Russian officials who are complicit in the violation of international law."