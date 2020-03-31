Football: Uefa issues raft of fines to European clubs

PARIS (AFP) - Uefa on Tuesday (March 31) issued a multitude of fines to clubs in both the Champions League and Europa League, with deposed European champions Liverpool and Manchester City among a long list of teams punished.

Liverpool were fined €3,250 (S$4,600) for the setting off of fireworks during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico also received a fine of €24,000 for the "blocking of public passageways" during the first leg in the Spanish capital.

City meanwhile incurred a €3,000 fine for a "kit infringement" following the first leg of their clash away to Real Madrid last month.

Bayern Munich were hit with a combined fine of €40,000 for "transmitting a provocative message of offensive nature" and "crowd disturbances" during a 3-0 win over Chelsea in London.

Tottenham were fined €20,000 for a late kick-off in their game at home to RB Leipzig on Feb 19.

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt (€57,000) and Wolfsburg (€49,250) were both sanctioned for a range of offences in the Europa League.

Manchester United (€12,000), Celtic (€15,000) and Rangers (€20,500) were also issued fines.

Porto incurred the steepest punishment with a collective fine of €63,000 for offences across both legs of their Europa League last-32 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League and Europa League have both been frozen at the last-16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa will hold a videoconference on Wednesday with its 55 member federations as part of discussions on the potential rescheduling of matches postponed due to the deadly virus outbreak.