Football: Two Italian men charged over assault on Irish Liverpool fan before Roma Champions League game

LONDON (AFP) - Two Italian men were charged on Thursday (April 26) in connection with an assault which left a 53-year-old Liverpool football fan in a critical condition before Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Roma.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, was also charged with violent disorder.

The two men will appear in court later on Thursday.

Sean Cox, 53, who had travelled over from Ireland for the match, suffered a serious head injury after being attacked outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Cox, described as a "cornerstone of his local community" by the Irish media, is being treated for his injuries at a neurological centre, where his condition remains critical, Merseyside Police said.

Five-time European Cup winners Liverpool won the semi-final first leg 5-2 and the return will be at Rome's Olympic Stadium next Wednesday.