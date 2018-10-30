Football: Two-goal Icardi gives Inter sixth straight league win to go second above Napoli on goal difference

ROME (REUTERS) - Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored twice, as they beat Lazio 3-0 away on Monday (Oct 29) with an impressive all-round performance to claim their sixth Serie A win in a row.

The result pulled Inter level with Napoli after 10 matches. Both have 22 points, six behind leaders Juventus, and Inter have the better goal difference, although positions are ultimately decided on the head-to-head record.

Inter have clearly got over their shaky start to the season, which included shock defeats by Sassuolo and Parma.

After a dominant start on Monday, they went ahead through Icardi in the 28th minute.

It was an untidy goal, as Lazio missed several chances to clear before the Argentinian scored from close range with a typically opportunist effort.

Marcelo Brozovic added a second four minutes before half-time with a low shot from outside the penalty area which went through a forest of legs.

Lazio showed little sign of a reaction after the break and Icardi wrapped up the points with a well-taken goal in the 70th minute.

Borja Valero threaded the ball through the Lazio defence and then Icardi cut inside Senad Lulic before firing a low shot past Thomas Strakosha.

Lazio are fourth with 18 points.