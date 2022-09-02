Football: Tuchel urges Aubameyang to prove Arsenal wrong

LONDON (AFP) - Thomas Tuchel has challenged Chelsea's new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to prove Arsenal were wrong to sell him.

Tuchel completed a £10.3 million (S$16.6 million) deadline-beating swoop for Aubameyang on Thursday (Sept 1) as the Gabon star was reunited with his old boss.

Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, earning a move to Arsenal in 2018 and finishing as joint top-scorer in the Premier League a year later.

But the 33-year-old was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta in December amid disciplinary issues before being sold to Barcelona just weeks later.

Aubameyang declared he was returning to the Premier League with "unfinished business" in a nod to the acrimonious end to his time at Arsenal.

And Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted he will be very happy to see his new striker energised and focused to prove his point to Arteta.

"If he wants to overcome the No. 9 curse, or if he wants to show somebody in London he's better than certain people think he is, then the more the better," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"Because he's up for that and he's happy. I know him as a very focused and in general a person with a very open heart and very happy to be on the pitch every day.

"This is what we wanted, he's a very positive influence on the training group.

"He's up for any challenge, he's happy to be on the pitch to score goals and this is what we want."

Tuchel never had a problem with Aubameyang during their Dortmund spell and he claimed the striker's issues at Arsenal may not have been all his fault.

"I imagine everybody's happy that he chose the club in blue now, instead of the club in red. I think they will see very early what he's about, and he's about using his speed, but not only to score but also to work hard," Tuchel said.

"I think just to reduce him on his last half a year, last season where things became difficult, I cannot judge it, but it's very rarely that it's just one person's problem, these things.

"I'm not there to judge anything because it's none of my business, I can just tell you how I met Auba and how Auba was for me.

"He did what he did in any club, he scored, and he won titles, and he has the winning mentality and positivity to be a huge influence on the group."