Football: Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

ABU DHABI (AFP) - Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low said on Tuesday (Feb 8) the absence of Covid-hit Thomas Tuchel presents a "big challenge" for the European champions at the Club World Cup.

Tuchel missed Saturday's FA Cup win over Plymouth after testing positive for coronavirus and has been unable to fly to Abu Dhabi ahead of the semi-final against Asian champions Al Hilal.

"It's a big challenge that Thomas is not here, but we try to do as well as possible," said Low, who is overseeing the team alongside Arno Michels while Tuchel isolates.

"We're in constant contact with Thomas, a lot of meetings together, we use voice calling all the time. We record the training and send it to him. We try to make it like he's here with us."

Tuchel could join the squad in time for the final on Saturday if Chelsea overcome Al Hilal, but for now the German is limited to interacting with his squad remotely.

"It can be very difficult for him to sit in front of the TV with all the emotions and impressions he has," said Low, who also worked under Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain.

"He's absolutely a coach who likes to be with the team and give them a lot of energy." Low added: "We hope the next test is negative and he can travel as fast as possible.

"We have text messages, phone calls and video calls. We want to give him the feeling he's with us, he's there 24 hours a day.

"We cannot copy him, he's one of the best coaches in the whole world. We have to share it among the coaching staff."

Mendy in contention

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to keep his place in goal on Wednesday, but Edouard Mendy could replace the Spaniard once he arrives after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

"Mendy arrives later today or tomorrow. We will see how he is, how tired he is. He has to arrive first, we have to check him, we have to talk to him," said Low.

"We will see in a few days whether there is a possibility he plays."