Football: Tottenham's Son Heung-min enjoyed 'tough' military service

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says he enjoyed the "tough" challenge of his three-week spell doing military service in South Korea.

Son completed his mandatory training last month with the Premier League season set to resume on June 17 after the coronavirus shutdown.

The enforced break has also allowed the 27-year-old to complete his recovery from the arm fracture he suffered in Tottenham's win against Aston Villa in February.

Son was excused the full military service of nearly two years after helping South Korea to victory in the 2018 Asian Games, but was still required to serve a shorter period.

"It was a good experience," he told Spurs TV. "I couldn't say everything that I've done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it."

He added: "The first day, we don't know each other so it's a bit weird but soon we got to know each other. We spent every day together in one room, 10 people. We were very close, working together, we helped each other so the time was fantastic."

Son was out injured for the final weeks before the Premier League was suspended and cannot wait to get going when the season restarts on June 17.

"I'm physically fine, I'm working really, really hard to be at my maximum level and it's nearly there," he said.

"Everyone is back, everyone is in good shape. Everyone wants to play again and everyone is motivated," he added.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish says he has been doing as much charity work as possible to make amends after being disciplined by the club for ignoring lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

British media had reported West Midlands Police opened an investigation after the midfielder was pictured leaving an estate in Birmingham following a traffic accident in March.



Tottenham forward Son Heung-min completed his mandatory training last month. PHOTO: AFP



The 24-year-old apologised in a video posted on Twitter before the club said they would discipline him.

"I knew straight away that I had to come out and apologise myself," the Times quoted Grealish as saying.

"I didn't want to hide behind a club statement. I'm old enough now and mature enough to know I'd done wrong.

"Since then I've tried to keep my head down, work hard and do as much charitable work as possible.

"I raised money for the NHS by raffling off my shirt I wore in the game against Birmingham City."

Related Story Football: Aston Villa to fine Grealish for ignoring coronavirus lockdown

Media reports said the shirt raised over £55,000 (S$97,000) for the National Health Service and that Grealish had also donated £150,000 to a local hospital.

"I know I'm a footballer but I'm still human and we all make mistakes," Grealish added.

"I'm also a role model as well to a lot of people out there, especially young children who might look up to me. I try to act in a respectable manner.

"I respect my job and absolutely love what I do."

Villa are second bottom in the league with 25 points from 28 games.