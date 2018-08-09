Football: Tottenham's Pochettino happy with squad despite no signings

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was happy with his squad despite it looking certain that they won't sign any players in the transfer window which shuts on Thursday (Aug 9).

The Argentine appeared at the end of last season to call on the club's owners to make some signings after Spurs finished in the Premier League top three for the third consecutive season.

Their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has ended but Pochettino seemed content when speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's league opener at Newcastle United, saying it was not about making "fashionable" signings.

"It's difficult to understand for people that Tottenham didn't sign or sell a player, but sometimes in football you need to behave differently and we're happy with our squad," he said.

"If we cannot improve our squad it's better to keep it together. When it's not possible it's not possible and you have to move on and believe in the way we work and be competitive.

"It's not about adding because it's fashionable. I have no doubt we are going to be competitive, with or without signings."

Tottenham will move into a new 62,000-seater stadium in September after playing their first 'home' game against Fulham at Wembley Stadium where they lodged last season.

MASSIVE EFFORT

Pochettino praised the work being done on the club's new ground and the training complex and in securing top players like England duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli on long contracts.

"The club made a massive effort to extend contracts like Harry Kane," he said. "It's making an amazing effort to finish our stadium. We finish the lodge at the training ground."

With so many Tottenham players involved in the latter stages of the World Cup, Pochettino has had little time to work with the whole squad leading into the first game.

He even joked he was thinking he could get a game.

"I am with full energy, I am fitter than last season because I was thinking if a player involved in the World Cup arrives not fit then I have a possibility to play," the former Argentina international defender said at the club's training ground.

"I am so happy with the way they came back to training on Monday. I am so proud of them because they were very focused on trying to arrive in a very good condition.

"Some need more time to get fit than others. Some will be fit to start the game. Some will be fit to be on the bench. Maybe some will stay here to try to reach the level, to give more time, because maybe we don't want to take risks."

Tottenham, who also played Newcastle in the first game of last season, are without midfielders Victor Wanyama (knee) and Erik Lamela (muscle injury) for Saturday's trip north.