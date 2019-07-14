Football: Tottenham's Dier to miss Asian tour after medical procedure

LONDON (DPA) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will miss the Premier League club's pre-season tour of Asia after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

Spurs called the procedure "successful" on their website Saturday (July 13), adding it was taken to correct an issue detected during pre-season medical assessments.

The England international will undergo rehabilitation which will prevent him from making the trip, the club said.

Tottenham face Juventus in Singapore on July 21 and Premier League rivals Manchester United in Shanghai four days later.