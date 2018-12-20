Football: Tottenham take revenge on Arsenal to reach League Cup semis

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur gained revenge over north London rivals Arsenal as goals by Son Heung-min and Dele Alli earned a 2-0 victory on Wednesday (Dec 19) to put them into the League Cup semi-finals.

Seventeen days after losing 4-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash, in-form Tottenham returned to the Emirates to gain their first away victory over Arsenal in eight years.

Son opened the scoring against the run of play with a stylish 24th-minute effort and Alli's superb second on the hour proved enough for Tottenham to progress to the last four.

Arsenal were left to rue several wasted opportunities with Henrikh Mkhitaryan guilty in the first half, while the hosts also struck the woodwork on a couple of occasions.

Tottenham are looking to win their first silverware under manager Mauricio Pochettino and their first since 2008 when they lifted the League Cup by beating Chelsea in the final.