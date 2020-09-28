Football: Tottenham suffer hamstring blow as Son Heung-min out 'for a while' until after next international break

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung- min suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's (Sept 27) 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League and is now set to miss the clashes with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The South Korean impressed before going off at the break, striking the post and the crossbar, but manager Jose Mourinho confirmed he had to replace him due to the hamstring injury.

"It's an injury. We'll have him out for a while. It's his hamstring," the Portuguese said.

Son is set to be sidelined for a busy period of fixtures for the north London club.

Spurs play Chelsea in the League Cup on Tuesday and then have a Europa League qualifier against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday. On Sunday, they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United before the international break and according to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old will not return before then.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has said Tottenham deserve more respect as a club after a controversial handball decision denied them a victory against Newcastle.

Lucas Moura gave Spurs the lead but the north London side were unable to extend their advantage, with Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow making a string of saves.

Steve Bruce's side were handed a lifeline deep into stoppage time when Andy Carroll and Eric Dier challenged for a ball and the forward's header brushed the arm of the Spurs defender, who had his back to the ball.

Following a video assistant referee (VAR) review, match referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot, with Callum Wilson's penalty squeezing past Hugo Lloris to seal a 1-1 draw and leave Mourinho fuming.

"We were fantastic but Darlow maybe deserves the man of the match unless you want to give it to someone who is not a player," he told BBC.

"I don't want to speak about the decision. The only feeling I am ready to share is that I don't feel Tottenham is respected according to what the club is. No respect.

"It is my feeling. It is the third club I manage in the country, so happy, so proud, I would not change it for any other job in the world but I feel we deserve more respect."

Spurs' goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos appeared to be shown a red card after the final whistle for his protests and Mourinho said his assistant was naive.

"The only thing that I know is I'm more experienced than him and I left down the tunnel when the referee blew the whistle," he said.

"I know at some clubs, even after the whistle, it's possible for something important to happen," Mourinho added, referencing a decision in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion where a penalty was awarded by VAR after the final whistle.

"But for us, I knew that after the whistle, it was over."