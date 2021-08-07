Football: Tottenham sign Argentina defender Romero from Atalanta

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Argentina international Cristian Romero from Atalanta, the Premier League club said on Friday (Aug 6).

No financial details were revealed but British media reported that Tottenham would pay £42 million (S$79 million) for the 23-year-old, making him their second most expensive signing after Tanguy Ndombele joined for £54 million in 2019.

Earlier on Friday, Atalanta activated the option to buy the centre back from Juventus, clearing the way for his move to Tottenham.

Romero joined the Serie A club on a two-year loan last September and was named Defender of the Year as Atalanta finished third.

He featured for Argentina in their Copa America triumph last month.