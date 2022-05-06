Football: Tottenham sharpshooters pose huge test for Liverpool, says Klopp

LONDON (AFP) - Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool that Tottenham forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will pose a "massive" challenge for his quadruple-chasing team.

Klopp's side, one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with four games left, can go top of the table if they beat Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday, with City facing Newcastle 24 hours later.

But fifth-placed Spurs are battling to finish in the top four and Reds boss Klopp is concerned about the potential damage that Kane and Son - with 43 goals between them in all competitions this season - could do.

"Tottenham have massive quality," he said Friday. "Especially away from home, they are not too bothered about having the ball all the time, stuff like this. They defend compact and then obviously they have some of the best counter-attacking players in the world.

"Up front they have speed like crazy - Harry Kane, what a player, and obviously fits in that idea extremely well. There's a blind understanding between them (Kane and Son) so I'd say it's probably the biggest challenge for protection we face for a long time."

Liverpool are on a high after sealing their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid by beating Villarreal this week.

In contrast, City were left reeling by Real's astonishing escape act in the other semi-final, eventually losing 6-5 on aggregate.

But Klopp is wary about writing off City too soon, expecting them to respond this weekend.

"City are good," he said. "It was a massive blow for them, that was really harsh. I've had nights like that. It's not cool, the next morning, not cool, but then there's a moment you have to focus. They will be ready for Newcastle on Sunday."