Football: Tottenham scrape by Middlesbrough in FA Cup replay, Newcastle through

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham's Hotspur's Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinho's side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday (Jan 14).

In eight-times winners Tottenham's first FA Cup tie at their new stadium, Lo Celso slotted them in front after two minutes before Lamela doubled the lead in the 15th minute.

Second-tier Middlesbrough made it an anxious final few minutes for the hosts as George Saville's low shot halved the deficit in the 83rd minute but Tottenham survived for a first win in five games to set up a fourth-round trip to Southampton.

Newcastle United strolled past third-tier Rochdale, winning 4-1 at St James' Park. Eoghan O'Connell's own goal put Newcastle ahead and Matthew Longstaff and Miguel Almiron ended any chance of an upset with goals before halftime.

Newcastle will face third-tier opponents again in round four in the shape of Oxford United.

Third-tier Shrewsbury Town set up a dream fourth-round tie against Liverpool as they sprang something of a surprise by knocking out Championship club Bristol City 1-0.

Former winners Coventry City, who have fallen on hard times, beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in their replay to set up a 'home' tie with Birmingham City at Birmingham's St Andrews ground where they are currently tenants.

Second tier Reading won 2-0 at Blackpool.

Tranmere Rovers' replay at home to top-flight Watford was postponed after heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged.