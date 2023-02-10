Football: Tottenham boss Conte returns to work, Lloris and Bissouma out injured

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte was back at work on Thursday as his side prepare for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City, but injured goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and midfielder Yves Bissouma face a spell on the sidelines.

Conte, 53, was diagnosed with cholecystitis, or inflammation of the gallbladder, and took a short break to focus on his recovery after surgery at the beginning of February.

“Antonio is back and we enjoyed this morning to see him back again,” Spurs assistant manager Cristian Stellini said on Friday.

“He’s been to training, he’s been to the pitch with us, but he has to take it easy for a bit. It was fun to see him here again with energy, he spent time hugging everyone.”

However, Tottenham will be without captain Lloris for several weeks after the Frenchman picked up a knee injury in last Sunday’s 1-0 league win over champions Manchester City.

“At the moment, we know we have a big loss, Hugo will miss maybe the next six weeks,” Stellini said.

Fraser Forster will take over in goal. He joined Tottenham from Southampton on a free transfer in 2022, has played just four times for Spurs so far and has made only one Premier League appearance.

“We are all disappointed about Hugo but we have a good, experienced goalkeeper in Fraser Forster,” Stellini added.

Bissouma will also need time off following surgery to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle, with a timeframe for the 26-year-old Mali midfielder’s return to be determined after that.

The injuries will be a blow to Tottenham, who are fifth in the Premier League, and who face a last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan next week and are also in the FA Cup fifth round.

Leicester, who are 14th in the standings, are missing long-term absentees Ryan Bertrand and James Justin, while Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans are doubts.

The Foxes have lost their last four Premier League encounters with Tottenham and manager Brendan Rodgers has warned his team to step up and also be more wary of Spurs striker Harry Kane.

“We understand their strengths. They’re very good on the counter. They have good speed and can make the final pass. Against teams like Spurs, you have to concentrate,” he said.

“Kane has absolutely everything. He’s a world-class player. It’s (Kane breaking Spurs’ all-time scoring record) not by accident. It’s hard work on the training field.

“He’s got every tool that you would want as a top striker. He scores goals, he links the game, he’s tough, he’s mentally strong.” REUTERS, AFP