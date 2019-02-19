Football: Tottenham announce first team's visit to Singapore and Shanghai in July

SINGAPORE - A Hurri-Kane is set to hit Singapore shores this summer as Tottenham Hotspur announced that their first team, headlined by England captain Harry Kane, will visit the Republic in July.

While the 25-year-old striker is currently nursing an ankle injury, he could return at the end of the month to boost English Premier League title hopes for Tottenham who are currently third behind Manchester City and Liverpool but within striking distance.

Other Spurs stars expected to feature prominently are France's World Cup-winning skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, England midfielder Dele Alli and South Korean sensation Son Heung Min.

Tottenham said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 19): "We are delighted to announce that the first team squad will travel to Singapore and Shanghai as part of our pre-season tour in July in preparation for the 2019/20 season.

"The tour will also enable us to join in the Centennial celebrations of our Global Principal Partner, AIA, whose roots trace back to Shanghai in 1919.

"Our tour to both Singapore and Shanghai will form an important part of the Pan-Asian life insurer's Centennial, with a 12-month programme of special events and activities across its 18 markets in the region having commenced in January.

"The visit also affords the club the opportunity to engage with our millions of fans across Asia including Official Supporters Clubs in both countries in which we will be playing fixtures."

The announcement virtually confirms Spurs will be one of the four teams competing in the International Champions Cup at the National Stadium in July.

Last week, The Straits Times reported that English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham are all but confirmed for the visit and negotiations are ongoing to add Italy's Juventus and Inter Milan to the line-up.

It is understood that the ICC is set to take place here over the July 19-21 weekend and will feature four teams - one more than in the last two years. But there will be just two games instead of the previous three.

Although the fixtures will be confirmed only on March 27, the new arrangement means the four teams do not need to take a break between matches and the weekend scheduling should attract more fans to the National Stadium.

While Spurs last visited Singapore in 1995, when they lost 4-2 to the Lions on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation, tours to Asia are not new to them. They were in Beijing for the 2009 Premier League Asia Trophy and Hong Kong for the 2013 edition. They also played in Malaysia in 2015, as well as Hong Kong in 2017.

Spurs fan Fabius Chen, a 33-year-old public servant, said: "I was there as a kid in 1995 and it was the first time I watched them in person. My favourite player at the time was Darren Anderton and I have never forgotten Singapore goalkeeper David Lee saving his spot-kick in the shootout.

"I'll be there again in July because as a fan from Singapore, chances to see the team live are few and far between.

"I hope manager Mauricio Pochettino and defender Toby Aiderweireld will still be at the club then. I'm also looking forward to seeing a few new faces that can hopefully take the team further next season, a couple of future stars like striker Troy Parrott, and definitely a better result than the last time they were here."