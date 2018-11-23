Football: Top of the group and undefeated, but Thailand are under fire from unhappy fans

BANGKOK - Top of the group, undefeated, scoring freely and... under pressure?

It seems unlikely but true - the all-conquering Thailand team, winners of the last two Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cups, are getting flak from their own media and fans after a 1-1 draw at the Philippines on Wednesday (Nov 21).

But War Elephants icon Kiatisuk Senamuang has called for patience ahead of Thailand's crunch Group B showdown against Singapore on Saturday.

"To me, it's a good result (the draw against the Azkals)," Kiatisuk told The Straits Times.

"But to the fans, this result is not okay. They want Thailand to beat every team. Any coach will be happy to go to a tough away game and come back with one point. You cannot expect any team to have a 100 per cent record. I hope all the Thai fans can come together and support the Thai flag together."

The 45-year-old is a former national coach of Thailand, guiding the team to two consecutive AFF Cup titles in 2014 and 2016 playing a rapid short-passing style coined 'tik-tok' for its rhythmic pulses.Thailand currently head the standings with seven points from two wins (beating Timor-Leste 7-0 and Indonesia 4-2 and drawing against the Azkals) and need a draw to qualify for the semi-finals. Singapore, in third place on six points, have defeated the Garudas (1-0) and the Timorese (6-1) while losing 0-1 to the Philippines. The Lions can still squeeze through if they draw and Indonesia beat Philippines in the group's other match tomorrow.

But Somlurk Naayuttaya, the director of Football Siam TV, is not so impressed with the football dished out by coach Milovan Rajevac so far.

"The football is very difficult to watch," lamented the 44-year-old. "There are too many long balls and our players are not suitable for this style. Since he became the national coach (in April 2017), he has been trying to implement a direct style. We are Thailand, we play entertaining passing football. We don't stay inside our own half and wait for counter-attacks. We lost our identity under Rajevac."

The embattled Rajevac conducted a closed-door training session yesterday and did not speak to the Thai media. But the 64-year-old said on Thursday: "Our primary target is to be the top of the group. We are positive about this and we can do this at home when we play Singapore."

The Thais are without their best players for this tournament. First-choice goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan (OH Leuven, Belgium) and the J-League trio of mazy dribbler Chanathip Songkrasin (Consodale Sapporo), clinical striker Teerasil Dangda (Sanfreece Hiroshima) and free-kick specialist Theerathon Bunmathan (Vissel Kobe), were not called up as their club commitments coincided with the start of the AFF Cup.

Rajevac, the Serbian tactician who led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup, also dispensed with key midfielders Sarach Yooyen and Charyl Chappuis.

However, former Thailand midfielder Surachai Jaturapattarapong believes Rajevac is right to drop Sarach and Chappuis.

The 49-year-old, who skippered the War Elephants to AFF Cup glory in 2000 and 2002, said: "These two players have not been good enough this season. The coach has to pick the better players."

But the War Elephants still have enough depth to call upon other quality players for this campaign. Playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr has been incisive while forward Adisak Kraisorn is this tournament's leading scorer with seven strikes (including a six-goal blast against Timor-Leste).

Still, fans are not entirely convinced. Restaurant owner Jirawut Chiwaruck said: "Adisak is not at the level of Teerasil. Half his international goals came in this tournament (he scored eight before this AFF Cup). Sanrawat is skilful but he is not physically strong and he does not react well to challenges."

Even without key players and the team suffering an identity crisis of sorts, Surachai thinks the defending champions still have enough ammunition in their locker to win tomorrow's duel, saying: "Rajevac is a pragmatic coach. He needs just one point against Singapore. I don't expect him to attack all the way. Thailand will probably not have most of the ball possession, play it safe and try to be quick in the final third of the pitch. You have to understand his style."

Kiatisuk added: "This will be a very tough game for Thailand. Singapore showed how good they are in their last match (against Timor-Leste), they are a young team and they come here without pressure.

"Look at Fandi's son's (Ikhsan Fandi) bicycle kick against Timor-Leste. That is an example of a young player who wants to prove himself. If Thailand wants to move to the next level and play in the Asian Cup, they must handle the pressure of being the kings of Asean."