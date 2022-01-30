Football: Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semi-finals

DOUALA (AFP) - Cameroon are through to the semi-finals of their Africa Cup of Nations after Karl Toko-Ekambi's double fired them to a 2-0 win over Gambia on Saturday (Jan 29) in the hosts' first game at the tournament since the deadly crush in Yaounde.

French-born Lyon striker Toko-Ekambi scored two goals in the space of eight minutes at the start of the second half, leading to scenes of ecstatic celebration in Douala.

His goals were just reward for Cameroon, who completely dominated against a Gambian side appearing in their first ever Cup of Nations.

Reaching the quarter-finals was an extraordinary performance for the tiny west African country, while Cameroon march on to a last-four showdown with either Egypt or Morocco as they continue their quest for a sixth continental title.

The host nation's first and only visit to the country's economic capital in the tournament meant there was always going to be a frenzied atmosphere in this chaotic, football-mad city as fans descended on the Japoma Stadium.

The Indomitable Lions had not taken to the field since Monday's tragic crush prior to their last-16 game against the Comoros in Yaounde, a disaster which left eight dead and 38 injured.

Security stepped up

Authorities here massively stepped up their security operation around the ground in an attempt to make sure there was no repeat.

Army officers with rifles stood atop buildings lining the route to the stadium while vast numbers of police patrolled the streets and watched over entrances.

On the eve of the game Cameroon's sports minister gave a press conference to announce a raft of measures aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Olembe disaster.

Those included stopping the distribution of free tickets and banning children under 11 from attending games.

The minister also urged supporters to arrive earlier, and the gates at Japoma opened five hours prior to kick-off.

That meant the deafening noise of vuvuzelas filled the air well before the Cameroon team arrived at the ground, dancing their way from the bus to the changing room, and only stopped momentarily for the silence in memory of the crush victims.