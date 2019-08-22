Football: Tickets to November's Liverpool and Manchester United Masters clash available from Friday

SINGAPORE - One of English football's oldest and fiercest rivalries will hold stage in Singapore in November as former Liverpool and Manchester United players face off in the Battle of the Reds at the National Stadium.

Liverpool's line-up will include members of the 2005 Champions League-winning team Jerzy Dudek, John Arne Riise and Dietmar Hamann. They will be joined by former Reds Emile Heskey, Danny Murphy and Jason McAteer.

Members of the treble-winning side of United's 1998-99 season like Ronny Johnsen and Teddy Sheringham will be present, along with debutant Wes Brown.

Brown, who was part of the United contingent here for the 2019 International Champions Cup, said: "I've just been to Singapore and seen the National Stadium, and it looks like a great place to play. The fans in Singapore really love football so we want to put up a good match for them."

The last time both Masters sides faced each other at the National Stadium was in 2015 with the former winning 2-0, thanks to goals by Luis Garcia and Hamann.

The round-robin competition will also include the Singapore Masters team that features local greats Fandi Ahmad, Aleksandar Duric, Malek Awab, Noh Alam Shah, Indra Shadan, Lionel Lewis and Nazri Nasir.

Ian Holahan, director of organiser Masters Football Asia, said: "Football is a sport enjoyed by the community, and an event like this presents a great opportunity for families to come together to celebrate and enjoy the beautiful game."

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (Aug 22) at www.sportshubtix.com.