Football: Tickets for Singapore's home matches at AFF Suzuki Cup go on sale from Saturday

SINGAPORE - Tickets for Singapore's home matches against Indonesia and Timor-Leste for the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup will go on sale on Saturday (Sept 22).

There will be a limited number of early bird tickets and these will be available until 11.59pm on Oct 21 where bundles (two adult and two concession) will be available until Nov 21.

The Lions, who failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the last two editions, are in Group B alongside defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

The Republic, who have won this tournament four times with their last victory in 2012, open their campaign against Indonesia on Nov 9 at the National Stadium before travelling to Bacolod to face the Philippines.

They then return home to face Timor-Leste on Nov 21 before completing their group matches in Bangkok against the Thais four days later.

As part of Singapore's preparations, they had played friendly matches against Mauritius and Fiji earlier in September, drawing 1-1 and winning 2-0 respectively.

They will next face Mongolia on Oct 12 at the Bishan Stadium, before travelling to Phnom Penh to take on Cambodia four days later.

Tickets to the Suzuki Cup are available at sportshub.com.sg