Football: Bundesliga restart blow as three test positive for coronavirus at Cologne

BERLIN (AFP) - Three people have tested positive for coronavirus at Cologne and will be placed into a 14-day quarantine, the Bundesliga club said on Friday (May 1) in a potential blow to hopes of restarting the German football season this month.

“Cologne had the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for Covid-19. Three people tested positive, all are symptom free,” the club said, in a statement on its website.

“After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home.

“Cologne will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected.”

The club said it would continue to train as part of plans to resume the campaign.

The league had set a target return date of May 9 but still needs permission from the German government.

A delay on the decision this week meant a resumption would not be possible before May 16.

The German league confirmed Thursday that clubs had started testing players for the virus as part of plans to get the season up and running again.

It has been suspended since March 13.