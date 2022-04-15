Football: Three suitors left as Ricketts consortium withdraws from Chelsea bid race

LONDON (REUTERS) - A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family has pulled out of the running to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, the family said on Friday (April 15), leaving three bidders remaining.

Final bids for the club, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, were submitted on Thursday.

The Ricketts family, who had partnered US billionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, submitted a cash-only offer and had been included on the four-bid shortlist produced by US Bank Raine Group, which is overseeing the sale.

"The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC," the statement read.

"In the process of finalising their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well."

The Ricketts family's surprise withdrawal leaves groups led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca as the remaining bidders.

The family had met fan groups after it emerged that the Chelsea Supporters' Trust said that 77 per cent of its members did not support their bid.

The reaction was in response to leaked e-mails from 2019 in which American businessman Joe Ricketts described Muslims as his"enemy". Joe was not involved in the bid, with daughter Laura and son Tom fronting the consortium.

However, sources close to the deal told Reuters that their withdrawal was not as a result of the fan reaction, but due to differences between the parties within the consortium.

They had outlined a list of commitments if their bid to buy Chelsea was successful, saying they would never allow the Premier League club to participate in a European Super League while also exploring the option of redeveloping Stamford Bridge.

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the team were focused on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace and had not been distracted by curbs on club director Eugene Tenenbaum.

The British government said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on Tenenbaum in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with his assets frozen. It cited his close association with Abramovich, who was already under sanctions.

"I saw it yesterday and there is not much more about it. For us, I don't know the implications and what it means for the club," Tuchel told reporters.

"Right now, it's not a further distraction. It's just one more of the same time... It's about the sale and the board, that process.