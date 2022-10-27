Football: Three foreign firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

DOHA – Three Pakistani firemen have died in a training accident in the Qatari capital of Doha weeks before the start of the World Cup, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities said the three were taking part in a multi-national World Cup security exercise currently being held that includes simulations of “chemical incidents” and demonstrations.

Officials did not give details of the accident that happened late on Wednesday but accounts given by friends of the three and posted on social media said they were on a crane that collapsed in Doha’s Hamad port. The men were reportedly to be all in their 30s.

Photographs accompanying the posts showed the crumpled crane. AFP could not immediately verify the pictures.

The news was followed by an outpour of condolences on social media. One Twitter user, as quoted by Doha News, said: “How does a crane break? Is there an investigation into it? Perhaps there will be compensation for their families, although the financial compensation does not make up for the loss of a father, son, and brother.”

Another said: “Do firefighters have life insurance and excellent salaries that fulfil their right to protect us and our property from fires and endangering their lives on a daily basis? I hope so, and if not, I hope that this will come true.”

Fifteen foreign governments including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Palestinian territories have sent security forces and experts for the Watan exercise that ended on Thursday.

Exercises have included fighter jet drills, a chemical attack on a stadium and handling demonstrations.

Turkey has sent about 3,000 police to reinforce Qatar’s domestic force during the World Cup that starts on Nov 20 and ends on Dec 18. Morocco and Pakistan will also reportedly send police reinforcements.

Some diplomats have questioned whether the foreign police have had proper training on handling the more than a millions fans predicted to arrive in Qatar for the World Cup.

Qatar’s Safety and Security Operations Committee said the exercises had shown “the capabilities, readiness, and determination of the military forces and civil authorities to deal with all scenarios”.

General Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command that manages US forces across the Middle East, was in Qatar for the start of the exercises.

“Kurilla expressed confidence in Qatar’s ability to ensure a safe and secure World Cup next month,” said a Central Command statement. AFP