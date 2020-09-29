Football: Three and easy for Aston Villa at struggling Fulham

LONDON (AFP) - Aston Villa extended their perfect start to the Premier League season as goals from Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Tyrone Mings swept away a sorry Fulham side, struggling to adapt to life back in the top-flight, 3-0 on Monday (Sept 28).

Scott Parker's men have now conceded 10 goals in losing their opening three games and their defending never allowed them to gain a foothold in the game as they were 2-0 down inside 15 minutes.

John McGinn's well-weighted pass allowed Grealish to ghost in behind the Fulham backline and the English international fired home from a narrow angle.

McGinn was the creator again for Villa's second as his deft layoff perfectly teed up Hourihane to slot into the far corner.

More slack defending allowed Mings to turn home Hourihane's free-kick on the stretch three minutes into the second-half and even when Fulham did muster a response, VAR denied them.

Bobby Decordova-Reid slammed home the rebound after a rare handling error from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in his second game for the club after a reported £20 million (S$35.21 million) move from Arsenal.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic was penalised for a foul on Ezri Konsa after a VAR review.

Victory takes Villa up to fourth, sandwiched between Arsenal and Liverpool, who face each other later on Monday at Anfield.