Football: This year's Suzuki Cup postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - This year's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup, originally scheduled for Nov 23 to Dec 31, has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Covid-19 still spreading across the South-east Asia, and safety of all stakeholders being the top priority, the move was discussed at a virtual AFF task force committee meetings on Monday (July 27) and Thursday.

AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth from Cambodia said in a statement on Thursday: "Since the onset of Covid-19, the AFF has been closely monitoring guidance from the World Health Organisation, health ministries, government agencies, Fifa and AFC.

"With the risk of the spread of Covid-19 remaining high, the AFF finds itself in a situation where we cannot proceed safely with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020."

Singapore skipper Hariss Harun said he understood the decision was made with the bigger picture in mind.

The 29-year-old midfielder added: "While the Suzuki Cup is a tournament we look forward to, health and safety must come first and in such uncertain times, I trust the authorities to make a decision based on that."

For the postponed tournament in 2021, The Straits Times understands that the AFF prefers to retain its current format where teams play home and away games from the group stage to the final as this attracts more fans to stadiums.

But it is also considering a return to an older format with just one host country to allow for easier logistics amid travel restrictions and quarantine orders.

Adrian Staiti, Asia-Pacific president at Sportfive, the Suzuki Cup's exclusive commercial partner, said: "While we are disappointed that we are unable to hold the tournament this year, we will work closely with the AFF to monitor the situation and look forward to working with our partners to deliver a great tournament for the fans of Asean next year."

Last Sunday (July 26), defending Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam suspended its domestic football leagues following news of the first locally transmitted cases of coronavirus in more than three months.

Vietnam was the first in the region to resume top-level competitive football when the Vietnamese National Cup kicked off on May 24 with fans in attendance.

World Cup qualifiers for the Asian confederation scheduled for March and June were also postponed.

Singapore are the second most successful team in the competition's history with four titles, one behind Thailand. However, the Lions have not made it past the group stage into the two-legged semi-finals in the three editions after they last won the tournament in 2012.