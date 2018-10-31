Football: Thiago ruled out for a few weeks with ankle injury after Bayern struggle to German Cup win

BERLIN (REUTERS, AFP) - Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara will be out for several weeks after suffering an ankle injury in their 2-1 German Cup second-round victory over amateurs SV Roedinghausen on Tuesday, the club said on Wednesday (Oct 31).

The Spain international, who had played in all but one of their 15 matches in all competitions this season, had to go off in the 75th minute after tearing a ligament and suffering further damage in his right ankle following a foul.

"Bayern will be without Thiago for several weeks," the club said in a statement after the player's medical examination.

He joins injured French world champion Corentin Tolisso, who tore ankle ligaments in August, and Frenchman Kingsley Coman, who damaged knee ligaments in September, on the sidelines, with the German champions having a busy schedule in the coming weeks.

Bayern, second in the Bundesliga, take on AEK Athens in the Champions League next week before facing current German league leaders Borussia Dortmund a few days later.

Thiago is one of the few Bayern stars to hit good form recently. He scored the winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at Mainz.

Bayern have won their last four games but have looked jaded in recent weeks and laboured in Osnabrueck against Roedinghausen's part-timers.

Bayern were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes as Sandro Wagner scored an early goal and Thomas Muller converted a penalty, but lost their way after Renato Sanches fired a spot kick off the woodwork after 23 minutes.

"We are through, but as we all saw, every (Bayern) player has to give it some thought - this isn't just our right (to reach the third round)," fumed Muller.

Roedinghausen pulled a goal back just after the break and had chances to equalise.

"We're a round further in the competition, which is always what you want and we played well up until the second penalty," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac. "After we missed that, the wind went out of our sails and we didn't play as well as I had imagined we would."