Football: Ten-man Southampton out of drop zone with Leicester win

LEICESTER, England (REUTERS) - Southampton moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (Jan 12) despite playing half the match with 10 men at the King Power Stadium.

The Saints came into the contest having picked up four points in their last two Premier League away games, and found themselves in front after 11 minutes through James Ward-Prowse's penalty.

Their task was seemingly made more difficult when Yan Valery was sent off for a second yellow card just before halftime but Shane Long squeezed the ball home to double Southampton's advantage just before the break.

Leicester committed more bodies forward in the second period and soon got themselves back in the match through Wilfred Ndidi's scrappy goal in the 58th minute.

No team has given up more points from leading positions than Southampton this season, but they dug in and held out for another three crucial points.

The win moves Southampton up to 16th while Leicester followed up their humiliating FA Cup defeat by League Two side Newport County with a loss that sees them drop to eighth.