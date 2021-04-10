Football: 10-man Leeds snatch last-gasp 2-1 win at Manchester City

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (April 10).

A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal.

Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

The depleted visitors then defended en masse, with City struggling to break through, but Ferran Torres broke their resistance in the 76th, levelling the score with a fine finish.

The drama was not over however.

As City threw everything at Leeds in search of a winner, the visitors broke at pace, with Dallas racing through to grab a sensational win for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the 91st minute.

He to BBC Sport: "The value of the victory increases because it was achieved in a game where we were dominated and demanded character, effort and personality.

"From the adversity and effort of the players it was emotional for me. It was a rebellious team."

Dallas added: "We came with a game plan we always have but going down to 10 that changes. We are man to man so that changes. We dug in and showed a different side to us. We have been criticised has our defending but we stood up.

"You should never give up. Down to 10 and they equalise. But we managed to find something. It is about how much you really want it."

The result means City's six-game winning streak in all competitions has ended as they remain 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United having played two more games, while Leeds move up to ninth.

City boss Pep Guardiola said his team did not create enough chances for the forwards. He noted: "When they defend in the way they were you have to stop them running and we did not do that. The best moment we had in the game we make a mistake behind and we tried but could not score."