Football: Teenager Lee gives Valencia hope of European spot

VALENCIA, SPAIN (REUTERS) - Valencia's teenage forward Lee Kang-in struck in the 89th minute to give his side a 2-1 win at home to Real Valladolid in La Liga on Tuesday (July 7), earning caretaker coach Voro his first victory since taking charge last month.

Valencia have been on a dismal run since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage and their poor form looked set to continue when Valladolid's Victor Garcia scored early in the second half to cancel out Maxi Gomez's opening goal.

Yet South Korean forward Lee, 19, gave them their first win in five matches with a superb late strike, cutting inside from the right wing and hooking a low shot just inside the near post from outside the area.

The victory breathed life into Valencia's hopes of earning a Europa League berth and took them into eighth place in the standings on 50 points, one behind seventh-placed Real Sociedad who hold the final European spot. Valladolid are 13th on 39.