Football: Teenager Camavinga 'proud' after 'dream' Real Madrid move

LE MANS, FRANCE (AFP) - France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga said on Thursday (Sept 2) he was proud to have joined Real Madrid.

Camavinga, 18, left Rennes for the 13-time European Cup winners on Tuesday for a reported €31 million (S$50 million) plus €9 million more in bonuses.

"It's a dream, every player wants to play for Real Madrid one day," he said, after scoring in France under-21s' 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

"It happened quickly, at the end of the transfer window. It gave me a lot of joy and pride," he added.

Camavinga featured for the age grade side in Le Mans after making the last of his three Les Bleus appearances in October.

"Every footballer wants to play for the senior team, but you have to take it step by step," he said.

"First, I'll got back to Rennes, get my belongings, then go to Real.

"I feel like a leader. It's a long time that I've been with the under-21s but signing with Real doesn't mean I'll have a higher status."

On Monday, France under-21s head to the Faroe Islands in the second game of their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign.