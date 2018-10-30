Football: Teenage talent Alphonso Davies to finally join Bayern

BERLIN (AFP) - Alphonso Davies will finally join Bayern Munich next month, head coach Niko Kovac confirmed on Monday (Oct 29) after the Canadian teenage talent shone in his final MLS game.

Bayern signed Davies, who turns 18 on Friday, from Vancouver Whitecaps in July for a reported US$13 million (S$18 million) - the highest transfer fee ever paid for a Major League Soccer player - on a contract until June 2023.

The transfer could rise to US$22m if specific targets are met.

Davies signed off in style on Sunday with both goals in Vancouver's 2-1 win over Portland Timbers.

The talented 17-year-old scored a total of eight goals in the MLS this season and set up ten more.

His contract with Bayern stipulated he would not join the Bavarian giants, who are currently second in the Bundesliga, until after his 18th birthday.

Davies is expected to make his Bundesliga debut after the winter break in January and Kovac says the winger will move to Munich following Canada's international against St Kitts and Nevis on November 18.

"He will certainly join us straight away, that's why we have signed him," said Kovac in a press conference.

"When you have paid so much money, you certainly don't stick him in the second team.

"He'll move to Germany immediately and set up his camp here."