Football: Tanjong Pagar and Hougang United share the spoils in 2-2 draw

SINGAPORE - Their set-piece prowess sparked them to a 2-1 victory over Albirex Niigata on July 8 and while Tanjong Pagar United's dead-ball deliveries were vital against Hougang United on Sunday (July 17), it was not enough to secure three points this time.

The Jaguars took the lead twice through set-pieces against Hougang at the Jurong East Stadium, but the latter came back both times to see the tie finish 2-2.

Tanjong Pagar took the lead through Raihan Rahman, who showed why he is Tanjong Pagar's designated set-piece taker as he scored directly from a corner in the sixth minute to bag his first goal of the season.

But Hougang did not take long to respond and equalised just two minutes later when Sahil Suhaimi found Shawal Anuar with a lofted pass, before the latter sent the ball into the back of the net.

Tanjong Pagar reclaimed their lead in the 38th minute when Raihan's free-kick fell to Blake Ricciuto, who headed the ball into the path of Reo Nishiguchi to tap in from close range.

The visitors drew level again through Pedro Bortoluzo's spot-kick in the 56th minute after Tanjong Pagar skipper Faritz Hameed handled the ball in the box.

Jaguars coach Hasrin Jailani admitted that they had not been able to replicate the intensity that they showed in the 2-1 win over Albirex, adding that it was a fair result.

He said: "If you look at the game itself, it was quite even although Hougang may not have had more shots. Credit to their goalkeeper (Mukundan Maran), he saved a few of our shots.

"We look at the positive side - as long as we don't lose, it's still positive even though we want to win."

Hougang coach Clement Teo lamented conceding two goals from set-pieces, but was pleased with how his charges performed, noting that it was their fourth game in 13 days.

He said: "They worked hard but things didn't materialise. Coming out in the second half, we were a lot more dominant, there were no real threats besides free-kicks from Tanjong Pagar.

"I'm very happy with the performance from my players based on the commitment and determination they've given."

The Cheetahs have also had a decent run of games since last month's AFC Cup. Although they did not advance out of the group stages, they recorded two wins in the three games they played at the tournament.

Teo believes that experience has helped the team significantly, saying: "We were together for the whole 11 days, we had good team-bonding sessions and it really helped. Players were really working together for one common goal. They've brought this back and now we're moving in the same direction."