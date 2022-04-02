Football: Tampines Rovers record 3-2 win over Geylang in fiery Eastern Derby

SINGAPORE - The clash between Tampines Rovers and Geylang International usually promises to be a fiery affair and the Eastern Derby on Saturday (April 2) night did not disappoint the 894 fans at Our Tampines Hub, as a 10-man Geylang were beaten 3-2 by their arch rivals.
Both teams now share a home stadium in Tampines but there is clearly no love lost between the two, with four of their last six clashes seeing red.
This time, it was Eagles left-back Ahmad Syahir who was sent off after he copped two yellow cards within a minute. The first came in the 54th minute for a late challenge on Kyoga Nakamura and just a minute later, he was given a second yellow for clattering into former Stags player Christopher van Huizen.
Fans were quick to roar in delight - and disapproval - at the referee's decision as both camps traded insults while hitting out at the latter.
Tampines head coach Gavin Lee said that the fan support had spurred his side to their second victory of the season.
He said: "Both clubs have always been rivals but today, special credit to the fans for the atmosphere. It lifted both sides and gave everybody on the pitch the extra edge."
Lee however admitted that his team were not at their best.
He added: "I was not satisfied in any way. We need to start the games better."
Eagles head coach Noor Ali, meanwhile, was not a happy man after the final whistle.
He said: "The decision from the officials turned the game around. That red card changed the game and although we defended well with 10 men, you can't do that for long against this Tampines side. I'm disappointed not with the players but the decision on the field.
"The result didn't go our way but I have to be happy with our performance."
The game got off to a quick start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.
In the ninth minute, Sime Zuzul ran onto a through ball from French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt and easily brushed off challenges from Tampines defenders Shuya Yamashita and Ryaan Sanizal before calmly slotting past Stags goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.
Tampines would hit back in the 14th minute from a Boris Kopitovic penalty after the forward was brought down by Geylang defender Faizal Roslan in the box.
Khairul Hairie, 21, put the Eagles back in front in the 30th minute with a strike from just outside the box that was rifled into the top right corner of the net.
In the second-half, Tampines upped the ante against a 10-man Geylang and were duly rewarded in the 66th minute when van Huizen sneaked in at the back post to net the equaliser.
And late on, Kopitovic grabbed his second and most crucial goal of the night in the 86th minute after he curled a marvellous effort from just inside the box which went beyond the reach of Geylang goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam.
Tampines are now fourth in the eight-team SPL with seven points from four matches while Geylang sit sixth, three points behind the Stags.
In the night's other match played at the Jalan Besar Stadium, unbeaten Tanjong Pagar went back to the summit of the Singapore Premier League table after a 3-2 victory over the Young Lions.
Analysis
Last year was a season to forget for Tampines Rovers as they were winless in their maiden Asian Champions League campaign while finishing 21 points behind champions Lion City Sailors in their domestic campaign.
After four games this term, the Stags have looked back to their best under coach Gavin Lee. Known for their unique brand of quick passing football, they have impressed. Their only defeat of the season came against the Sailors in a match that many felt they had been hard done by owing to a refereeing controversy.
A renewed confidence in attack which has now seen them net 12 goals in their opening four matches will be crucial to how they fare this season. At the back, Sanizal and Yamashita will need to form a reliable partnership to ensure they can keep the opposition at bay as Tampines have yet to keep a clean sheet this season.
If they can keep their offence ticking and their defence tight, the Stags could finish a lot closer to the Sailors then they did last term and might even end up posing a real threat.