Football: Tampines Rovers finish second after wild finale in S'pore Premier League

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers general manager Leonard Koh appeared to be the most popular man on the pitch on Sunday night (Sept 29).

After the Stags were held 1-1 by Young Lions at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) on Sunday, Koh was swarmed by his players, who wanted updates of the Brunei DPMM-Hougang game.

Sure, it was a tussle for second place as DPMM had already secured the Singapore Premier league (SPL) title, but this nail-biting finale has not been witnessed in recent years.

Tampines, needing a win to be assured of second and a place in the AFC Champions League qualifiers next season, started strong but were held at bay by the Young Lions' resolute defending.

But the Stags appeared to have wrapped up the win as substitute Zehrudin Mehmedovic knocked in the opener in the 68th minute after Akmal Azman's cross was nodded back by Jordan Webb.

But drama ensued as the score at Bandar Seri Begawan began to swing wildly. While DPMM led 3-1 at the hour mark, Shahfiq Ghani's hat-trick made it 3-3 in the 73rd minute and Saifullah Akbar's 85th-minute penalty at OTH kept everyone on their toes.

An Hougang or Young Lions winner would have consigned Tampines to third place. But the Bruneians ran out 5-4 winners and the OTH score remained unchanged as the Stags eventually finished second, and Hougang third.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said he had gotten updates from Koh when the scores were level at both venues. He said: "At that point, my first reaction was, 'We are still in it. How are we going to get the next goal to win the game?'

"We are disappointed with the draw, but very pleased with the second-place finish. Finishing as the best-placed local team is recognition for all the hard work everyone at the club have put in."

Elsewhere, deposed champions Albirex Niigata beat Home United 1-0 to finish fourth, while bottom side Balestier Khalsa came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Warriors FC.

Hougang coach Clement Teo said: "I can't ask for more from the players. From finishing bottom last year to third this year, the most important thing has been the good attitude and mentality of the players.

"We will now go all out to prove ourselves in the Cup matches and hopefully claim our first silverware in the Singapore Cup."