Football: Tampines Rovers end Brunei DPMM's unbeaten run with 3-1 win at home

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers condemned Brunei DPMM to their first defeat of the Singapore Premier League season with an imperious 3-1 victory over the Bruneian side at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (June 22).

The Stags enjoyed a dominant 90 minutes as they kept the league leaders quiet for most of the game, avenging their 2-1 loss to DPMM in April.

Stags coach Gavin Lee said: "When we looked back on our (previous) games, we tend to have a cautious start but today we said 'let's go for it'.

"We've watched them over many games and there were things that we could capitalise on.

"We've worked very hard in training and we are very pleased, for us to go out there and execute the concepts that have taken a period of time to grasp."

After carving out a few chances at the start of the first half, Tampines took the lead in the 26th minute through Ryutaro Megumi, who cut in from the wing and drilled the ball into the bottom left corner.

But sloppy defending by Tampines allowed the visitors to respond almost immediately, as Razimie Ramli was gifted a tap-in the next minute to level the score.



Brunei DPMM's Razimie Ramli scores during the Singapore Premier League match against Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub on June 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The home side recovered from a nervy few minutes to regain the lead again through Jordan Webbwho latched onto Taufik Suparno's through ball in the 40th minute before smashing it home.

The Stags then sealed the win in the 70th minute, when Megumi outmuscled Hazwan Hamzah and poked the ball home.

The win saw Tampines move up to third in the table on 20 points, just a point ahead of Hougang United, who have a game in hand.

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock admitted that the hosts were the better side, but hopes that his players will bounce back in their next fixture against Balestier Khalsa on Friday.

The Englishman said: "They dominated from start to finish, no surprises, got to give them lots of credit. We were very poor today.

"Now is our proper test and we have to bounce back."