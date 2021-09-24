Football: Tampines Rovers blow SPL title race open after shock 0-0 draw with Albirex

SINGAPORE - Over to you, Lion City Sailors.

Tampines Rovers swatted aside reports of disharmony amongst the squad and dismal domestic form to grind out a shock 0-0 draw with leaders and defending champions Albirex Niigata in both teams' penultimate Singapore Premier League match on Friday ( July 24).

The result at the Jurong East Stadium means that the Sailors (42 points) can leapfrog Albirex on goal difference if they beat Geylang International on Sunday at Our Tampines Hub.

Then, Albirex will take on Tanjong Pagar at Jurong East while the Sailors will face Balestier Khalsa. Worryingly for the Japanese side, who have won four of the last five titles, their only loss of the season came against the Jaguars at the same venue in August.

For Tampines, the point against Albirex means they have now secured a spot in the AFC Cup as the third-best local team, behind Sailors and Hougang United.

Going into the fixture against Albirex, all signs pointed to a stroll in the park for the White Swans as the Stags' defensive record made for grim reading: In their 25 matches this season, Tampines had conceded a whopping 77 goals - 50 in the SPL and 27 during their six-match ACL campaign.

The ACL campaign had also sparked a skid, with the team losing five of their last seven matches before Friday's draw.

In the build-up to the match, there were also revelations of infighting amongst the squad with some players saying the club had "a toxic environment".

But there was no sign of friction on the night with the Stags fighting hard for each other and limiting the chances that Albirex were able to create. The end result? A first clean sheet in 17 matches.

Marshalled by a veteran central defensive partnership that had a combined age of 80 - Daniel Bennet, 43, and Baihakki Khaizan, 37, Tampines were mostly assured at the back. In front of them, foreigners Kyoga Nakamura and Zehrudin Mehmedovic protected the backline effectively with their tireless closing down and relieved pressure by keeping hold of the ball when their team needed to get higher up the pitch.

Ironically though, while Tampines have managed one of the best results since their post-ACL slump began, their proud record of scoring in 52 straight league matches came to an end on Friday.

Coach Gavin Lee said: "Sometimes, football is a funny game. You need to build on small moments. We gained confidence as the game wore on. During the game against the Sailors (on Sept 21), we did well in the first 60 minutes but things went awry after.

"But today, we dug deep and credit to the players for that. We chose to give up possession today and that needed a lot of focus and discipline. We executed the game plan well and given that it's our third match in seven days, massive respect to everyone involved for doing that so well."

Referring to reports of disharmony within the squad, he added: "We put everything aside to focus on this game. Just like we have throughout the season, we do our best to put every other external factor out of the way. Our profession is to play football. We have to be 100 per cent focused in doing that. We dug deep today, accepted our mistakes and focused on getting a job done today."

Analysis

With central defenders Irfan Najeeb, Ryaan Sanizal and Madhu Mohana all unavailable against Albirex, the responsibility to keep the defending champions out fell to veterans Bennett and Baihakki.

The pair rolled back the years and put in solid performances at the heart of the defence to give the Stags a much-needed clean sheet - only their third of the season. Vocal all night, the duo were aggressive in defence and got on the end of several last-ditch clearances and blocks.

In possession, they never looked hurried despite the front pressing from Albirex. It remains to be seen if Baihakki and Bennett will prolong their careers beyond the current season, but in a match that the Stags needed leadership to come to the fore, they showed that old is indeed gold.

Come the end of the season, if the Sailors are to get their hands on the SPL title, the duo may well be due a thank-you card.