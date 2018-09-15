Football: Tampines Rovers beat Balestier Khalsa 1-0 to maintain second spot in Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers beat Balestier Khalsa 1-0 on Saturday (Sept 15) evening at Our Tampines Hub, to drive their efforts to finish as the best team behind Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions, Albirex Niigata.

The win sees the Stags move to 39 points, tightening their grip on second spot ahead of Home United, who also won on the same day, beating Hougang United 2-1 at the Hougang Stadium.

The Protectors are also on 39 points, but are behind Tampines due to an inferior goal difference. There are two games of the season remaining.

It was defender Madhu Mohana who got Tampines going, heading in a Yasir Hanapi corner in the 39th minute of a first half that was largely controlled by the Stags.

Striker Khairul Amri had several opportunities to put the game to bed, but the Singapore international wasted several chances in front of goal. The 33-year-old's best chance coming at the stroke of half-time, a looping header off a Madhu punt coming off the crossbar and going behind.

Balestier looked dangerous on the break throughout the match, but failed to capitalise on their chances, with Fadli Kamis guilty of failing to hit the target when he found himself open in the Tampines six-yard box in the 52nd minute.

The other contender for second spot, Brunei side DPMM FC, beat Warriors FC 2-1 and are on 34 points, but they have a game in hand over Home and Tampines.

DPMM next host Tampines in Bandar Seri Begawan on Sept 22.