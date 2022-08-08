Football: Talking points from the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season

LONDON (REUTERS) - Here are five key talking points from the weekend's English Premier League games:

New season, same story for United

Was it really such a surprise that the Manchester United of this season performed just like the team that struggled so much under Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term?

The 2-1 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (Aug 7) still registers as an upset but, given Graham Potter's side came ninth last term and continue to produce an enterprising, collective style of football, it was hardly a shock.

In the close season, United needed more work and a bigger turnover of players than any of the five teams that finished above them last term yet they have done less significant recruitment than any of them.

Erik ten Hag began his first game in charge with the central midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, which has never looked capable of being top class.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future uncertain and Anthony Martial injured, ten Hag had to play without a recognised centre-forward and, despite long-standing concerns over the right-back position, Diogo Dalot was given another chance to convince.

United's approach to recruitment has been panned by critics over recent years and the past few months have only served to show that little has changed.

City show no trouble 'adapting' to Haaland

One of the questions raised during the close-season transfer activities was could champions Manchester City adapt to playing with a classic 'No. 9' in Norwegian Erling Haaland?

After their new signing from Borussia Dortmund scored twice on his Premier League debut in a 2-0 win at West Ham United, the answer is blatantly clear: City not only adapted but clearly now have an additional weapon in their arsenal.

Haaland is a traditional striker in the sense that he is tall and powerful in the air but, as he showed with his superb finish for the second goal, he has pace and excellent technique too.

His ratio of a goal-a-game in the Bundesliga may be a tough challenge to maintain in England but who would really bet against him maintaining that prolific rate?