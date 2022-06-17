Football: Tajeli Salamat determined to get back to the top after his latest fall from grace

SINGAPORE - Life as a professional footballer has its ups and downs and Tajeli Salamat, a defender in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), knows this all too well.

In April, the 28-year-old played a key role in the Lion City Sailors' historic 3-0 win over Daegu FC in the Asian Champions League -the first time a Singaporean side had beaten a South Korean team in the continental competition.

Later that night, Tajeli and midfielder M. Anumanthan went out to celebrate the win in Buriram, Thailand - breaking the team's 10pm curfew.

They were sent home the next day in disgrace, even though the team had four more matches to play. The club said the pair "broke team regulations".

In his first comments on the matter, Tajeli told The Straits Times: "I cried on the plane during the journey back. I knew I had messed up. I knew I had broken curfew but I still felt it was harsh to send me back right away.

"But I accepted it and I was determined to make sure that I would make things right when the team returned."

But worse was to follow.

After a meeting with the Sailors' management, Tajeli - whose contract with the club was to have run out at the end of this season - was told that he would no longer be required to attend training and play for the league's first privatised side.

He then joined Geylang International on loan till the end of the season, with the Sailors, the league's wealthiest club, covering his wages.

He will now make his bow for his new side against Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub in the SPL on Saturday (June 18).

Tajeli said: "I am thankful to the Sailors because they have still allowed me to continue with my football even if it is elsewhere. I wish I could turn back time but this has happened and I need to move on.

"I am grateful that I can show my abilities with Geylang. I want to repay the club by helping them move up the league and do well in the Singapore Cup."

Geylang are currently second-last in the eight-team SPL.

It is all a far cry from 2021. Then, he was regarded as one of the best right-backs in the local league, had won his first trophy in professional football following the Sailors' triumph in the SPL, had made his international debut for the national team and had become a father for the first time.